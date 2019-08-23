Let them think

Every year, thousands of science students in Pakistan pass different levels of assessment with astonishingly good percentage. However, little progress has been observed in the scientific field in both applied and theoretical arenas. To most people's astonishment, we can hold teachers responsible for such an outcome as they confuse the students instead of enlightening them.

Teachers should entertain all sorts of questions regardless of any bias and keep room for disagreement in the classroom. Otherwise, academic activity of billions will go on producing uncritical minds.

Hassan Basit

Gujranwala