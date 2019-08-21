Progress in Punjab

The PTI-led Punjab government came into power a year ago amid high expectations. Hats off to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar whose endless efforts have materialized the dream of progressive Punjab into a reality. The strenuous efforts by the government have resulted in many initiatives which are meant for the welfare of the public at large. The launch of the ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ (health cards) underscores the priorities of the government which is bent upon improving healthcare facilities in the province. Likewise, the idea to establish shelter homes for the poor and homeless who are forced to sleep out in the open also goes to the credit of the Punjab government.

Keeping in view that environmental degradation is a serious issue impacting our lives and overall progress and development, the government has initiated the ‘Punjab Green Development Programme’ which aims to strengthen environmental governance and promote green investment in the province. Besides, the government has launched a ‘Clean and Green’ campaign across the province. Realizing the importance of road infrastructure in the development process, the government has initiated the ‘Naya Pakistan – Manzilen Asan’ Rural Accessibility Program for better connectivity in rural areas and to accelerate the growth of agricultural production. Regrettably, initially every public welfare initiative is met with intense criticism by the media and the opposition. It seems that we have developed a habit of criticizing everything. However, one must look into the reality. The government of Punjab certainly acknowledges the needs of its people and is leaving no stone unturned to uplift the social and economic lives of its people.

Syed Ali Qasim

Lahore