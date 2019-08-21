close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

Packaging expo from 27th

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

KARACHI: A three-day International exhibition of food and beverage processing and packaging, IFTECH Pakistan and International exhibition of plastics, printing, PLASTI & PACK will be held from August 27 to 29, 2019, at the Karachi Expo Centre, a statement said on Tuesday.

The two concurrent shows are considered to be the biggest annual gathering of plastics packaging and food technology industry suppliers, experts, professionals and businesses associates, it added.

This year, the events are showcasing latest machines and materials in injection and blow molding, extrusion and blown film, packaging, recycling, testing, measuring and inspection equipment, food processing, beverage processing and filling, bakery, confectionary manufacturing and packaging, vegetable and fruit processing, confectionery and commercial kitchen equipment, flavors and aromatics, waste and waste water management etc. Over 350 companies from 35 countries are scheduled to participate in the B2B events.

