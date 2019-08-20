Battling pollution

This refers to the editorial ‘Human damage’ (August 19). No one can deny the catastrophic effects of global warming both to humans as well the agriculture sector. There is a dire need to arrest this trend that has resulted in global warming. Since Pakistan is the seventh most vulnerable country to climate change, it must double its efforts in minimizing the adverse effects of climatic change. This is not only Pakistan’s issue, the entire world will also be affected.

The UN’s Inter Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) must also put in full efforts towards mitigating its adverse effects. Federal and provincial governments must maximize tree plantation drives so that land sliding in the northern areas can be minimised.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt