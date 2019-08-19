Distinction

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A group of students of a private school won two trophies and various medals in the global round of World Scholars Cup held at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan recently. According to a press release, M. Yameen Iqbal, Aamina Seemal, Hamza Zafar and M Hussain also won 12 gold medals and 9 silver medals in the global round of World Scholars Cup. They have qualified for the tournament of champions to be held in USA in November this year.
