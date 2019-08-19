close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
August 19, 2019

Population figures

Newspost

 
This refers to the letter, 'When will the world wake up?' (Aug 6) by Malik Tariq Ali. I think everybody would agree with whatever the writer has tried to convey about the Indian atrocities in IOK.

But I think, before stating the population of Kashmiris, which he has written to be over three million, he should have checked this figure thoroughly. As per my information the total population of Indian Occupied Kashmir, more than ten years back, exceeded seven million. I hope somebody with the latest statistics about the correct figure will be able to clarify.

Sqn Ldr (r) Tarique Mahmood Malik

Rawalpindi

