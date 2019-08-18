Power shutdown schedule

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Saturday notified the consumers in Mardan district about the suspension of power supply due to necessary repair work.

In a press release on Saturday, a spokesman for Pesco said that due to necessary repair work, Mardan-II 132KV grid station the power supply would remain suspended on August 19, 21, 26, 27, 28 and 29 from 8am to 2pm to Baghdada Road, Pakistan Chowk, Janabad, Mall Road, Dauranabad, Malakand Road, Pohn, Bakhshali, Sawaldher, Naru, Musakhat and Rustam, Old Takkar, Takhtbhai, Rahman Cotton Mills, Salim Khan, Shergarh, Harichand, Saidabad, New Takhtbhai, Naraiwala, Jehangirabad, Urmarabad, Katlang Express, Hathiyan, Sher Khan Old, New Lunkhwar and New Badargah, Ghazi Baba, New Katlang, Old Katlang and Jamal Garhi.