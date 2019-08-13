Jeep rally

PESHAWAR: The district administration and Frontier 4x4 Club on Tuesday held a jeep rally to express solidarity with the people of held Kashmir. According to a handout, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar led the rally participated by about 60 four by 4x4 jeeps. The rally started from the Hayatabad Flyover and went through the University Road, the Zakori Bridge on the Grand Trunk Road and culminated at the Hayatabad Sports Complex. Talking to reporters, DC Ali Asghar said it would send a positive message to the world that Pakistan stood by Kashmiris in their struggle.