Wet Eid forecast

LAHORE: THE City may witness a wet Eid as Meteorological office predicted moderate to heavy scattered rains during the next 48 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lay over north Balochistan and adjoining area. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper, central and southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also active over upper parts of the country. They predicted that widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha Faisalabad Divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir, while at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and at isolated places in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Makran, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad Divisions. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad Divisions), Kalat, Zhob, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

On Friday, the city witnessed moderate but scattered rain after which weather turned pleasant. Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls also occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions, Islamabad while at scattered places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Thatta Divisions, Kashmir, and at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Bannu, Kalat, Zhob Divisions.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Islamabad (Saidpur 66, ZP 39, Golra 22, AP 21), Sialkot (AP 53, City 42), Jhelum 45, Narowal 45, Noorpurthal 32, Gujrat 28, Hafizabad 24, Khanewal 21, Bahawalpur (AP 16, City 12), Khanpur 11, Faisalabad 07, Multan, Jhang 04, Murree 03, Tob Tek Singh, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad), Gujranwala 02, Mandi Bahauddin 01, Kaloi 20, Diplo 17, Thatta 11, Chhor 07, Badin 05, Chachro 04, Mithi 03, Mirpurkhas 02, Karachi (Ghulshan-e-Hadid) 02, Bannu 27, Malam Jabba 18, Balakot 13, Parachinar 12, Barkhan 19, Khuzdar 04, Garhi Dupatta 15, Rawalakot 11.