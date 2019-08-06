Emirates additional flights on Eid

KARACHI/DUBAI: Emirates has introduced four additional return flights between Islamabad and Dubai, complementing its existing schedule and to provide more choice and convenience to Pakistani travelers on Eidul Azha.

Emirates’ Vice President Pakistan Jabr Al-Azeeby said, "These additional flights will provide even more options and convenience to our Pakistani customers during the peak travel season around Eid. Students studying abroad – whether in the Middle East, Europe, and the US - can conveniently return to their universities in time for the new term. Emirates wishes everyone Eid Mubarak!”

Since the commencement of operations in Islamabad on January 1, 1999, Emirates has carried more than 4.4 million passengers from the city. Dubai has been the most popular destination for passengers traveling from Islamabad through the last 20 years.

Religious travel to Jeddah, Medina and Baghdad was very frequent while London, New York, Manchester and Birmingham were also very popular destinations for leisure and business travel for Emirates customers traveling from Islamabad.