PU VC opens ‘Adopt a Tree’ campaign

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has inaugurated “Adopt a Tree' campaign launched by the university’s Academic Staff Association (ASA) on New Campus.

PU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, ASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Secretary Javed Sami, Resident Officer-II Malik Muhammad Zaheer, faculty members and their families were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmed said trees played an important role in maintaining environmental balance of the planet earth. He said trees absorbed carbon dioxide and produced oxygen which was a compulsory part of human life. He said, “If we did not plant a massive number of trees, the environmental balance of the planet earth would be disturbed to the disastrous extent, resulting in the destruction of the planet earth and ending of life on it.

ASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry said the PUASA had launched “Adopt a Tree” campaign to sensitise the people and motivate them to plant and adopt trees. He said, “If we want to give clean environment and healthy life to our children, we must plant billions of trees.” Earlier, Prof Niaz Ahmed, teachers and their families planted saplings. The ASA also organised an awareness walk.