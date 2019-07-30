NICL scam case

SC orders arrest of Mohsin Habib Warraich

By Sohail Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday ordered arrest of Mohsin Habib Warraich, the central figure in the mega corruption case of Rs420 million National Insurance Company Limited (NICL).

A three member bench of the apex court headed by Acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the NICL scam case. Acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed asked the whereabouts of Mohsin Habib Warraich. Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that Mohsin Habib is an accused in big scandal and questioned why he was not yet arrested.

However, special prosecutor National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the court that the accused is in Pakistan, adding that he has not departed through any international airport and it is likely that he has not proceeded abroad. "The accused is within the country but the NAB could not arrest him as well,” acting CJP remarked.

Meanwhile the court directed the NAB to arrest Mohsin Habib Warraich and submit compliance report. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for date in office (indefinite period). Last year in August, the NAB had given details pertaining to the pending references filed against Ayyaz Khan Niazi and Mohsin Habib Warraich. The court had then directed the NAB to arrest another main accused Mohsin Habib Warraich, who was an absconder.