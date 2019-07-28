Arky visits Merewether Tower

Acting United States Consul General in Karachi Darian Arky visited the Merewether Clock Tower on Sunday. He was accompanied by Karachi Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan.

The US diplomat expressed deep interest in the historical monument and called it a great piece of art. He also commended efforts of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to maintain the historical sites of the port city.

The deputy mayor said historical buildings like the Merewether Tower were symbols and identity of Karachi and the KMC had been taking great care to preserve such monuments. “Merewether Clock Tower is a great heritage [site] due to its unique structure,” he said. Hasan also informed Arky about measures taken by the KMC for maintaining the heritage buildings of the city.

The US consul general was also briefed about the history of the tower, which was completed in eight years with a height of 102 metres and 44-square-metre floor area. Arky was informed that the monument was inaugurated in 1892 and later it was handed over to the city’s municipality by then commissioner James.

KMC Works Committee Chairman Hasan Naqvi, Katchi Abadies Committee Chairman Saad Bin Jafar, General Technical Services Director SM Taha and other officers were also present on the occasion.