Mon Jul 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

NAB files reference against PPP MPA

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur filed a reference against PPP MPA and the then Taluka Nazim, Haji Abdul Rauf Khoso over illegal occupation of 55 acres of agricultural land by tampering the government records. It caused nearly Rs. one billion dent to the national exchequer.

The DG NAB Sukkur, Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, said the Bureau has started crackdown against the hoarding mafia that involved in creating artificial wheat crisis and recovered Rs. 10 billion and filed various references against the alleged criminals. He said the legal action would continue against the criminals involved in wheat crisis, embezzlement and misappropriation to the national exchequer. The NAB court summoned them on August 06, while appointed Fahimullah Wagon as NAB prosecutor.

