Sun Jul 28, 2019
Baloch potential

Newspost

 
The people of Balochistan should be given equal opportunities to join the PSL and to one day play for the Pakistan teams. Recruiters actively ignore the amount of raw potential in young talented Baloch people.

They are not less than others and can play just as well if supported. The PSL should realise what they are missing out on by ignoring our people. I hope the government will do something for Baloch cricketers.

Rahmatullah Shafiq

Turbat

