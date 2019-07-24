LNG reference: Miftah approaches IHC for pre-arrest bail

IsLAMABAD: After getting pre-arrest bail from Sindh High Court, former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail also approached Islamabad High Court and requested the court to stop National Accountability Bureau from arresting him until the investigation is completed in liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract case.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday moved a petition in Islamabad High Court for seeking interim-bail in a LNG corruption reference.

In his petition Miftah Ismail stated that NAB has no solid evidence against him, as he was not involved in any irregularity in LNG import contract. Plea argued that NAB has leveled allegations against him when there is ‘not even an iota of any evidence’ of wrongdoing in LNG case.

Former finance minister requested the court to stop NAB from arresting him until the completion of investigation into the matter and filing of a reference.

He also requested the court to grant him a pre-arrest bail as he was ready to cooperate with NAB investigation.

In his petition Miftah nominated Chairman NAB and Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice as respondents in his case.

It is to mention here that former finance minister Miftah Ismail has already got 7-day pre-arrest bail from Sindh High Court, which will end this week.

In LNG import contract case former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is already in NAB custody.