close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Scholarship and internship programme planned

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Islamabad: The Prime Minister's Youth Affairs Programme has planned to launch the national scholarship and internship programme for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the country.

The programme will begin in collaboration with the ministries of federal education, professional inter-provincial co-ordination, and industries and production. Students will be adjusted in different departments and industries according to their education and skills.

They will be selected from different educational institutions and they will be paid stipend during internship time.

For undergraduates, the time period of internship will be three to four months and for postgraduates, one year.

The brilliant students will be rewarded scholarships for further studies according to their desired institutions. The officials believe that the initiative will help reduce the different issues of unemployment to fresh and undergraduates.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad