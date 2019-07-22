Scholarship and internship programme planned

Islamabad: The Prime Minister's Youth Affairs Programme has planned to launch the national scholarship and internship programme for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the country.

The programme will begin in collaboration with the ministries of federal education, professional inter-provincial co-ordination, and industries and production. Students will be adjusted in different departments and industries according to their education and skills.

They will be selected from different educational institutions and they will be paid stipend during internship time.

For undergraduates, the time period of internship will be three to four months and for postgraduates, one year.

The brilliant students will be rewarded scholarships for further studies according to their desired institutions. The officials believe that the initiative will help reduce the different issues of unemployment to fresh and undergraduates.