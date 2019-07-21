Curriculum additions

The meeting between the army chief and the ulema for madressah reforms is a step in the right direction. Addition of compulsory subjects of science and mathematics to the curriculum would help students find suitable jobs and contribute to the economy.

I would suggest that social sciences also be taught to them to add to their awareness on international affairs. Those with relevant aptitude could also be offered vocational/technical training to acquire skills to earn adequate income for livelihood.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA