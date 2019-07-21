Curriculum additions

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The meeting between the army chief and the ulema for madressah reforms is a step in the right direction. Addition of compulsory subjects of science and mathematics to the curriculum would help students find suitable jobs and contribute to the economy.
I would suggest that social sciences also be taught to them to add to their awareness on international affairs. Those with relevant aptitude could also be offered vocational/technical training to acquire skills to earn adequate income for livelihood.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston
USA
