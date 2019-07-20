‘Doctors should be facilitated for better output’

LAHORE : Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameerud-din Medical College (AMC) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Mohammd said young generation especially doctors were full of talent and continuous input and facilities should be provided to them for attaining more positive results.

He expressed these views while addressing the students of Ameerud-din Medical College at an introductory session.

He said seniors should focus on students with a view that they had to take over the future administration of the country.

The principal said Pakistan needed capable doctors and through the institution, short-comings could be overcome. He said PGMI was known worldwide and students of AMC should also brighten the name of their college by performing their abilities at international level.

He said competent doctors were the first component to provide the best treatment facilities to patients and medical colleges could play pivotal role in that regard. Prof Dr Sardar assured the students that they would be provided best environment in the institution for medical education and residence.