Monsoon floods

The monsoon season has begun in Pakistan as well as the troublesome flooding that comes with it. The first flood caused massive destruction in Azad Kashmir's Neelum Valley on July 15, in which there were many lives lost and homes wiped out. This also highlights the apathetic attitudes of the concerned authorities because they have done nothing in preparation for flooding. In early April the chairman of the FFC had warned concerned authorities to be ready in case of tragedy.

Appreciably, the CM of Punjab give an indication to concerned flood authorities to be alert in Punjab but other provinces remained silent. The provincial and federal governments should be united on this matter and plan about how to minimise damages in case of any flood or other natural disasters.

Waqar Moosa, Kech