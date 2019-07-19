close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 20, 2019

PFA to fill 1,000 vacant posts on merit: DG

National

A
APP
July 20, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) decided in a meeting on Thursday that all 1,000 vacant posts in the department would be filled on merit in the first phase.

Presiding over the meeting, PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that a comprehensive policy was being framed to conduct transparent test and interviews of the candidates for appointments.

He said that in the first phase, 1,000 posts in different categories including operations, security, vigilance, technical and legal departments would be filled.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan