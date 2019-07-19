Man killed by train

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi : A youngster was killed while three others were injured when they were hit by a speedy train while crossing railway tracks here on Friday.
According to spokesman for Rescue 1122, the ill-fated 22-year-old youth, Muhammad Abbas s/o Alif khan was killed while crossing the railway track near Katcha Stop on IJP Road.
Three others including Huzaifa S/o Mujeed ur Rehman, Muhammad Hanif s/o Naveed Ali and Salman s/o Sher Ali got serious injuries. The injured were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where their condition is now stable, the spokesman added.
