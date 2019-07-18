Water scarcity

Nasirabad plays an important role in the agriculture sector of Balochistan. The Pat Feeder canal is the main source of irrigation for the district. A decade ago, Nasirabad was cultivating crop fields twice annually but due to the water crisis the fields can now only be cultivated once a year. Currently, the situation of the district is so bad that people don’t even have water for drinking. Our lands are barren and our herds are dying due to scarcity of water and our survival becomes harder every year.

Despite this our district government has turned a deaf ear to the plight of our people. We are helpless against their hollow promises and corrupt business practices. They are profiting greatly from the illegal pipes attached to the Pat Feeder Canal which are draining our water illegally. Due to these issues the people of our district are being compelled to migrate to other areas. I would like to humbly request the national government to intervene and root out the widespread corruption and apathy in our district government. The government is supposed to represent the voice of the people and work for them, not launder away our hard-earned livelihoods.

Faraz Umrani

Nasirabad