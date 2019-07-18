Japan to extend technical support

LAHORE: Japan will continue its technical support for Pakistan’s industry, especially auto-parts makers, helping them to compete in the world market, in terms of technical know-how and modern manufacturing techniques, an official said on Thursday.

“The SMEs (small and medium enterprises), engaged in auto parts manufacturing, have a great potential to compete in the world market,” said Shigeki Furuta, chief representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), addressing a ceremony.

The event was orgainsed to commemorate the completion of second term of a project aimed at providing technical support to the auto-parts manufacturing industry in Pakistan.

It was a collaboration of JICA, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), and Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM).

Furuta assured the stakeholders to extend the fullest technical support of JICA to impart the best practices being exercised in auto sector of the developed world. Giving the details, the JICA official said a team of five Japanese experts having more than 40 years’ experience in the industry stayed for up to four years in Pakistan to implement the project.

He acknowledged that JICA’s collaboration with SMEDA and PAAPAM had proved to be very useful for the local auto parts’ manufacturing industry. “I am glad to note that productivity of the sector has increased to an optimal level, whereas rejection rates, to be witnessed in the manufacturing processes, have reduced to the lowest possible level,” Furuta said.

Fuad Hashim Rabbani, General Manager-Central Support SMEDA, said Japan’s technical support has helped local auto-parts manufacturers to be prepared for export market by improving quality and productivity of their products as per world’s requirements.

Hashim said auto sector was one the rapid growing sectors in Pakistan and its contribution towards the national economy in the form of technology transfer, employment and revenue generation was visible.