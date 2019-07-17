Nine top cops reshuffled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General Police Capt Arif Nawaz Khan (retd) issued transfer/posting orders of nine police officers Wednesday.
SP Investigation Civil Lines Asim Iftikhar Kamboh has been posted SP CIA Lahore. ADIG Traffic Headquarters Punjab, Tariq Azeem transferred and posted DSP Investigation-VIII,
