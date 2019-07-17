close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
July 18, 2019

Scattered rain forecast

Lahore

A
APP
July 18, 2019

Hot and humid weather was observed in the provincial capital on Wednesday after a heavy rain spell. According to the Met office, highest temperature in the city was recorded as 31 degree Celsius whereas minimum temperature was 26 degree centigrade. Humidity level was observed about 70 percent.

Rain-thundershower/ windstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected on Thursday at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob, Multan and Sahiwal divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

