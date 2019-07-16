close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 17, 2019

Burnt transformer

Newspost

 
July 17, 2019

The residents of Mardan wish to attract the attention of Wapda; our electricity went off on July 12 and has not been fixed yet. We lodged a complaint in the Wapda office and came to know that our transformer has burnt down.

We made many complaints to solve the problem of transformer. Since then we have had no electricity.

The Wapda official says that they don’t have enough funds to repair the transformer. They have told us to go to our MNA and MPA for help. We went to their offices for the solution but all these efforts were in vain. Three times in the last two months we all contributed for the repair of this transformer but the next day it goes out of order again although all the residents of this area pay the electricity bills on time. How and where can we get this fixed?

Syed M A Shah

Mardan

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus