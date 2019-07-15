Black plates

I have recently begun to notice that many cars in Peshawar have illegal car registrations. There were some cars that did not have the official number plates and were using self-made black number plates with no city mentioned.

Why are the relevant authorities not taking action against these people?

We the taxpayers, who register their cars on time and follow all number plate rules, face extra costs while these non-tax filers are enjoying their vehicles on government roads without hindrance or additional costs. Everyone might as well use their cars without registration and avoid taxes.

Shahryar K Baseer

Peshawar