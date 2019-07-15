close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 16, 2019

Black plates

Newspost

 
July 16, 2019

I have recently begun to notice that many cars in Peshawar have illegal car registrations. There were some cars that did not have the official number plates and were using self-made black number plates with no city mentioned.

Why are the relevant authorities not taking action against these people?

We the taxpayers, who register their cars on time and follow all number plate rules, face extra costs while these non-tax filers are enjoying their vehicles on government roads without hindrance or additional costs. Everyone might as well use their cars without registration and avoid taxes.

Shahryar K Baseer

Peshawar

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus