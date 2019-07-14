MS suspended over poor performance

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has suspended Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Chakwal Asad Aslam for poor performance.

Dr Yasmin Rashid made a surprise visit to DHQ hospital Chakwal to review medical facilities being provided to the patients there. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Hamayun Yasir was also there.

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed medical facilities in emergency, operation theatre and different wards during her visit. She inquired about the admitted patients and asked patients about the medical facilities being provided. On this occasion, she said the government was trying to ensure best-ever medical facilities to the patients in government hospitals of Punjab by making such surprise visits. We will make these government hospitals best according to the direction and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The hospital head will be shown the door for showing any kind of negligence in providing best medical facilities to the patients.

She said that MS of the hospital would be removed for not taking care of patients in the government hospitals. Medical field is not only the source of profession but also the source of getting blessings of Almighty God. All medical superintendents are directed to provide best medical facilities to the patients in hospitals. Poor arrangements of cleanliness and other medical facilities will not be tolerated at any cost and MS will be removed on the spot, she concluded.

Steps taken for nurses lauded: Director General Nursing Punjab Ms Kauser Parveen has lauded the steps taken by the Punjab government for the professional training of nurses and said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Raashid proved their capabilities through new policies.