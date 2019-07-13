close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
Asim Yasin
July 14, 2019

Shahbaz forms five-member body for no-trust motion against Sanjrani

Asim Yasin
July 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday constituted five-member committee with regard to coordinate with the senators on Opposition’s no-trust motion against the Senate chairman.

The committee comprised of Senator Sardar Yaqoob Nasir, Senator Musaduk Malik, Senator Javed Abbasi, Senator Sabir Shah and Dr Asad Ashraf.

The committee tasked to formulate the strategy with regard to no-trust motion against Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and also on the election of Senate chairman after the success of the no-confidence motion. Shahbaz Sharif directed the committee to start its work immediately.

