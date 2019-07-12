Sanjrani’s position secure: Sumsam

LAHORE: Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said that media should continue to play its responsible role.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists here Friday. Punjab Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, DGPR Punjab Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, Punjab Assembly Press Gallery President Mian Aslam and Secretary Faizan Bangash were also present.

Punjab Information Minister while speaking on the occasion said that portrayal of real picture and state of affairs in the country was media’s responsibility. Judiciary is resolving its matters on its own.

To a question about no-confidence move against Senate Chairman, he said Sadiq Sanjrani’s position was secure. The minister said that positive negotiations had been held with trader community. The government wanted to resolve real issues facing the country, but it will not compromise on national interests, leaving politics aside.

The information minister said that things would move towards betterment day by day.

Few other factors are playing a proactive role behind matters on the face of it. The PTI has bestowed the general public with political consciousness and it will give practical fulfillment to the dreams of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he added.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has initiated the process of resolving journalists’ problems on priority basis, the minister said adding that Information Department and DGPR would extend the all-out possible assistance to the journalist community in order to solve their problems.

APP adds: Punjab Information Minister Sumsam Bukhari on Friday said the PTI government would not spare those elements who were involved in plundering the public money.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had brought Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate Chairman and now, they wanted to change the leader of Upper House. He said that PPP was doing politics on the matter of chairmanship of Senate. Talking to a private news channel, he said that the elements who were involved in looting public money and destroying the national resources would face punishment.

The past government of the PML-N was responsible for damaging the industrial and agricultural sectors of the country, he said.

About the tax culture, the minister said that the trader community earning handsome money should pay the taxes. He, however, said that talks with trader fraternity were held and the genuine grievances of that community would be addressed soon.

Replying a question he said that UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other friendly countries had expressed full confidence in the leadership of the present government. He said that the friendly countries had supported the PTI-led government due to its prudent policies.

To another question about fate of Senate chairman, he said it was strange that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had brought Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate Chairman and now, they wanted to change the leader of Upper House.

He said that PPP was doing politics on the matter of chairmanship of Senate.