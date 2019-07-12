Help needed

Balochistan is the most neglected and underdeveloped part of Pakistan despite being the geographically largest province and most resource-rich as well. The people of Balochistan are mostly deprived of basic necessities.

We have no proper infrastructure or service industry. As a resident of Balochistan, I humbly request the government to provide to us what the rest of the nation is afforded, because we too have the rights to be treated as people of Pakistan.

Waheed Wahid

Ormara