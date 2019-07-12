close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 13, 2019

Help needed

Newspost

 
July 13, 2019

Balochistan is the most neglected and underdeveloped part of Pakistan despite being the geographically largest province and most resource-rich as well. The people of Balochistan are mostly deprived of basic necessities.

We have no proper infrastructure or service industry. As a resident of Balochistan, I humbly request the government to provide to us what the rest of the nation is afforded, because we too have the rights to be treated as people of Pakistan.

Waheed Wahid

Ormara

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus