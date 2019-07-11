Man found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The body of a 30-year-old man, yet to be identified, was found in the open fields in the Kahna police jurisdiction on Thursday. A passerby spotted him near Kahna katcha Road and informed police. Police removed him to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police said he was a drug addict and died of an overdose of drugs. However, further investigation is underway.
LAHORE: The body of a 30-year-old man, yet to be identified, was found in the open fields in the Kahna police jurisdiction on Thursday. A passerby spotted him near Kahna katcha Road and informed police. Police removed him to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police said he was a drug addict and died of an overdose of drugs. However, further investigation is underway.