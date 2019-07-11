close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

Man found dead

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

LAHORE: The body of a 30-year-old man, yet to be identified, was found in the open fields in the Kahna police jurisdiction on Thursday. A passerby spotted him near Kahna katcha Road and informed police. Police removed him to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police said he was a drug addict and died of an overdose of drugs. However, further investigation is underway.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus