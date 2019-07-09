APNS invites entries for journalist awards

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society is seeking applications of journalists, photographers, cartoonists of member publications to submit their respective entries for the 23rd APNS Journalist Awards.

Editors, chief executives of member publications may also forward the entries on behalf of their journalists for the contest. The entrants are not allowed to send entries for more than one category. The entries must have appeared in the member publications of the APNS from January 01, 2017 to December 31, 2018. The categories include: 1 Best Feature Story: a) English language publications b) Urdu language publications c) Regional language publications.

2 Best Column: a) English language daily newspapers b) Urdu language daily newspaper c) Regional language daily newspapers 3. Best News Reports a) Best investigative report b) Business or Economic Report c) Environmental Conservation or Gender Award. 4. Best Cover Story for Periodicals 5. Best Cartoon 6. Best photograph.

The Secretary General APNS, Sarmad Ali, has asked the intending participants to send three entries for any one category (six copies of each entry) published in a member publication from January 01, 2017 to December 31, 2018. The entries must be submitted having typed on separate sheets without giving the name of the author and the publication along with a copy of the publication’s tear-sheet. For regional language entries for best reports, the entrants are required to submit Urdu/ English translation of the entry as well.

The secretary general said sending of the entries is the responsibility of the individual and only in case where the names of participants do not appear in the byline, the entry should be counter signed by the competent authority of the publication.

All the entries should reach the APNS Secretariat latest by July 25, 2019. The entries be addressed to Mr. Shahab Zuberi, Chairman, APNS Awards Committee, ST-1/E, Block-16, KDA Scheme No.36, Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi. Ph: 34012491-3.

The rules and regulations and entry form may be downloaded from the following link: www.apns.com.pk/downloads.php.