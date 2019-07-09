Sophie in women Ashes Test squad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Sophie Molineux, the 21-year-old all-rounder, has been added to Australia’s Ashes squad for the one-off Test, set to be played in Taunton from July 18.
The Victorian all-rounder, who made her international debut in March 2018, has played 3 ODIs and 15 T20Is, but is uncapped in the longest format. She has picked 21 international wickets but hasn’t made a significant contribution with the bat as yet. She has joined the squad for its first training session at Marlborough College on Tuesday.
Aussie squad: N Bolton, N Carey, A Gardner, R Haynes, A Healy, J Jonassen, D Kimmince, M Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck.
