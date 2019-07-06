Gauff keeps pulling off upsets at Wimbledon

LONDON: Cori Gauff is not ready for her remarkable Wimbledon journey to end just yet as she fought off two match points to beat Polona Hercog and move into the fourth round.

The 15-year-old has been the story of the Championships so far, having come through qualifiers to beat Venus Williams in the first round, but it looked like it was coming to an end with Hercog on the brink of a straight-sets victory.

But Gauff climbed off the canvas and showed she has a strong fighting spirit to add to her precocious talent, earning a 3-6 7-6 (7) 7-5 victory over the Slovenian. Gauff is not the only teenager in town, though, as 19-year-old Dayana Yastremska also booked her place in the fourth round by beating Viktorija Golubic 7-5 6-3.

The Ukrainian, who was a runner-up in the 2016 girls’ competition, is also enjoying her best ever run at a grand slam and fancies a bit more. “It’s good that I’m in the fourth round, but I hope it’s not the end,” she said. “I can see myself more far, but I will try not to think about it. I will play match by match, point by point, and we will see where I get.”

Caroline Wozniacki called Hawkeye “crazy” and “absurd” after she crashed out to Shuai Zhang in the third round. The former world number one was beaten 6-4 6-2 on Court Two in a match where she felt let down by technology.

Wozniacki was aggrieved at two baseline calls made by Hawkeye in the second set, which ruled the ball in after being called out by the line judge, both handing Zhang the points after the Chinese challenged.

She vented her frustration to umpire Nacho Forcadell, who agreed that the ball looked out, saying: “It’s so ridiculous. This is supposed to be a Championships match, this is absurd. It’s crazy.”

The calls would not have mattered had the Dane been able to build on a start which saw her lead 4-0 in the first set, but the Chinese, who dumped Caroline Garcia out in the opening round, won 12 of the next 14 games.

Third seed Karolina Pliskova and eighth seed Elina Svitolina are through to the second week for just the second time in their career. Pliskova came through a tricky encounter against Su-Wei Hsieh on Court One, 6-3 2-6 6-4.

Ukrainian Svitolina made hard work of it against Greek Maria Sakkari, eventually winning 6-3 6-7 (1) 6-2 on the seventh match point. Victoria Azarenka called the warning she received in her straight-sets defeat to Simona Halep as “pathetic”.

Azarenka received the sanction after bouncing her racket in the first set of her 6-3 6-1 loss on Centre Court. It is little surprise the Belarussian was frustrated as she was in the midst of a capitulation that saw her lose 11 of 12 games, having been 3-1 up in the first set.

“I think it was pathetic, to be honest,” she said. “I understand the no tolerance, whatever it was, two metres outside of the court. I didn’t damage the court and anything like that. It’s like you have to be with no single emotion on the court, and that’s just not tennis. I’m sorry, but it’s not.”

Halep described the win in the battle of the former world number ones as her best performance of 2019. “I’m very satisfied,” she said. “I think this was my best match this year. I played really well. I felt actually very confident.” Karolina Muchova defeated 20th seed Anett Kontaveit and Petra Martic won in three sets over Danielle Collins.