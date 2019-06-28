A unique art and craft exhibition

LAHORE : A unique art and craft exhibition opened at Coopera Art Gallery Friday under the title “EK Thi Urdu”.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Ustad Irfan Ahmed Khan, who praised the efforts of the artists for using Urdu language. He said the use of Urdu language in the artwork was a new approach which should be promoted. The gallery director Muhammad Javed, who is a celebrated artist, appreciated the work hung on the walls of the gallery and encouraged the promising curator Sundas Jahangir. He appreciated the participants’ efforts and said that such thematic exhibitions were the need of the day for highlighting the social and cultural issues to bring awareness among the people. The participants were Sumera Shahid, Tariq Mehmood, Mobeen Ahmed, Faraiha Noor, Javairia Hamid, Faheem Babar, Nouman Sarfaraz, Zubair Akram, Ghulam Rasool and Sundas Jahangir.

Large numbers of art connoisseurs, including students were present at the opening occasion and praised the work of the artists and Coopera Art Gallery for promoting art and encouraging young talent.