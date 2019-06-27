Partly cloudy

LAHORE: Partly cloudy but humid weather was observed in the city here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. A westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country tonight.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 41°C and minimum was 25.2°C.