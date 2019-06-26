Gayle says he is among WI greats

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANCHESTER: Chris Gayle says he deserves to be considered alongside the greats of West Indies cricket but is refusing to set a definite date for his retirement.
The swashbuckling opener is still hoping the West Indies can sneak into the World Cup semi-finals, with India next in line at Old Trafford on Thursday (today), but the odds are stacked heavily against them.
Self-styled “Universe Boss” Gayle said he would always cherish his two decades playing for the West Indies. “I’m definitely up there with the greats, without a doubt. Like I say, I enjoy each and every moment playing for West Indies,” Gayle said on Wednesday. “It’s still not the end. I still have a few games to go. Maybe another series to go. Who knows? We’ll see what happens.”
