Killer gets death

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra Additional District and Sessions Judge Hafiz Hasnain Azhar on Tuesday awarded death sentence and Rs 200,000 fine to a youth in a murder case.

According to the prosecution, complainant Sajid of Chak 337/JB told the police that he had no son and he adopted his sister’s son Abdul Rehman. Later, he added, Atif was born from his wedlock some nine years ago.

The complainant said that after Atif’s birth, accused Abdul Rehman became jealous from Atif and he allegedly strangled him and threw his body in fields.

Urs concludes: Thousands of devotees attended the 16th Urs of Abdul Aziz Mast, which concluded at Raja Park on Gojra Road on Monday night.

The Urs was inaugurated by shrine caretaker Baba Ghulam Rasool. Langar was distributed among the devotees participated in the Urs from all parts of the country.