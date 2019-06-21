Jawad to represent Pakistan at Asian Schoolboys Boxing Championship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan will be fielding one boxer in the first edition of the Asian Schoolboys Boxing Championship which will be held in Kuwait from August 1-9.
“We are sending boxer Jawad Ahmed, accompanied by official Ishaq, to Kuwait for the historic event,” a senior official of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) told ‘The News’ on Friday. “I have seen Jawad, he is a good fighter and hopefully he will show his worth in Kuwait,” the official said. He said that Quetta had been producing good boxers for a long time.
