close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 20, 2019

Out with the corrupt

Newspost

 
June 20, 2019

It is a painful reality that our country has had a long history of corrupt government(s), including corrupt and ineffective bureaucracy and technocracy. Unfortunately, buying votes, money-laundering, falsified and bogus public documents, and misuse of public funds has been almost a norm in this country. No political leadership has worked tirelessly to remove corruption. Now the PTI-led government has brought a few political big guns behind bars. Like many others, I strongly believe that improvement in systems and processes in programme planning, budgeting, procurement, financial management, monitoring and evaluation, and administration will encourage will stand in good stead to discourage the corrupt from occupying important slots in our governmental organisations.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost