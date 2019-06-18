Tsonga beats Paire to set up potential Federer clash

HALLE WESTFALEN, Germany: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is likely to face Roger Federer in the second round of the ATP tournament in Halle after beating compatriot Benoit Paire in straight sets on Tuesday.

Tsonga broke Paire’s serve early in the first set and looked the better player as he battled to a 6-4, 7-5 win to set up a potential meeting with Federer, who was set to play Australian John Millman.

The 30-year-old Paire, infamous for his on-court tantrums, was given a warning in the first set after throwing his racket, but had the crowd laughing in the second when he and Tsonga, 34, engaged in a spontaneous keepy-uppy rally.

Last year’s winner Borna Coric eased to a straight sets win over Spain’s Jaume Munar in his first-round tie, winning 7-6 (7/2), 6-3.