close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 17, 2019

Blazing heat

Newspost

 
June 17, 2019

With the recent heatwave hitting Karachi, along with the shortage of water supply and an increase in electricity load shedding, Karachiites are witnessing the hottest summer ever. According to the MET office, this year will be the warmest year ever recorded. A severe heatwave with temperatures as high as 49 C (120 F) struck southern Pakistan in June 2015, causing the deaths of about 2,000 people due to dehydration and heat strokes. In order to overcome this catastrophe, our government should take necessary and sufficient measures to avoid loss of precious lives as much as possible.

Muhammad Haider

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost