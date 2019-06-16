Blazing heat

With the recent heatwave hitting Karachi, along with the shortage of water supply and an increase in electricity load shedding, Karachiites are witnessing the hottest summer ever. According to the MET office, this year will be the warmest year ever recorded. A severe heatwave with temperatures as high as 49 C (120 F) struck southern Pakistan in June 2015, causing the deaths of about 2,000 people due to dehydration and heat strokes. In order to overcome this catastrophe, our government should take necessary and sufficient measures to avoid loss of precious lives as much as possible.

Muhammad Haider

Karachi