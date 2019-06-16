India flayed for stopping Sikh pilgrims from entering Pakistan

LAHORE: Stopping the Sikh pilgrims from coming to Pakistan is a shameful act on India’s part and it is continuously violating the human rights, which is exposing its real horrific face to the world.

This was said by Ejaz Alam, Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs, while addressing a ceremony on martyrdom day of the 5th Sikh Guru, Guru Arjun Dev Ji, here on Sunday. The minister maintained that despite Indian anti-human attitude, Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving a message of peace and brotherhood to India so that there shall be prosperity in the region and the people of both the countries could live in peace and harmony. On the occasion Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board said serving the minorities is ‘our religious and constitutional duty.’ Speaking at the ceremony, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Purbandhak Committee’s head Sardar Tara Singh said that the government of Pakistan is taking best possible social welfare steps for the Sikh Community and Kartarpur Corridor is a glaring example for that fact. He added that the Sikh community is highly obliged to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for this historic step.