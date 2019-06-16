close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 17, 2019

Better budget

Newspost

 
June 17, 2019

On June 14, 2019 the Sindh government gave its budget. Compared with the federal government, the budget given by the Sindh government is better. The federal government increased the salaries of government employees from grade one to sixteen by ten percent and also increase grades 17 to 19 by only five percent. The Sindh government increased salaries of all grades by 15 percent.

The government of Sindh has taken a positive initiative by spending on the health and education sectors too.

Shafique Hussain Wassan

Khairpur Mirs

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost