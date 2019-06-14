close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
June 15, 2019

Expensive post

Newspost

 
British colonial rulers introduced the postal service in India in the 19th century; it was extremely cheap for the common people living even in the remotest areas. We inherited an excellent postal service in 1947. British trained officials expanded it as required while keeping it cheap. Now our political rulers judge departmental performance in terms of money and not public service. So, the price of a Rs8 post envelope has been suddenly increased to Rs20. Prices of other postal services must have been increased accordingly.

Will the concerned minister, well known for lambasting opposition in the National Assembly, be kind enough to justify this increase in postal service for the poor majority?

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

