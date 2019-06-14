close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
June 15, 2019

Affording death

Newspost

 
June 15, 2019

Arranging a funeral has become a serious problem for 90 percent of our population, as it means expenditure occurring all of a sudden. The affluent can afford it but the remaining population faces tremendous pressure when their loved ones pass away. There are charitable organizations that come forward at such times but their capacity does not fulfil the need in every nook and corner of the country. And even these charitable organizations are not totally free; they charge a minimum fee which everyone can’t afford.

It is suggested that the government initiate a ‘funeral insurance’ on a permanent and compulsory basis. I am sure everyone will happily join this policy. The introduction of this policy will maintain the self-respect of those who live within modest means.

Imran A Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

