Wedding parking

With the wedding season approaching in a few months, it is about time we started addressing the parking problems associated with our wedding lawns – yet again. The issue was brought up last year and appropriate measures were taken by the authorities, but the problem still persists. The lack of parking facilities in wedding lawns can cause a cluster of vehicles in the vicinity, which in turn leads to the obstruction of traffic. This issue has been a nuisance for the drivers of Karachi and has been prevalent especially in North Nazimabad, where the roads are already susceptible to traffic congestion due to substandard traffic management. The improvised parking rows in the vicinity of wedding lawns are mismanaged and haphazard, and they aggravate the already haywire traffic flow.

As citizens, the least we can do is voice our concerns, and I urge you to do so. When such establishments boast about high standards of luxury, the grandeur of their banquets, and the impeccable services they offer, to us, their clientele, we must raise the question of parking space availability. After all, the hefty prices they charge should cover everything, including the availability of a parking facility. This is how we play our part. As for the government, I request that the appropriate authorities take initiative against such establishments and alleviate the worsening traffic situation in Karachi.

Sami Ullah Shah

Karachi