Fri Jun 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
June 14, 2019

Production orders, legislation

National

 
June 14, 2019

PA speaker thanks PM, CM

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has praised the cooperation extended to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar over legislation in the Punjab Assembly for issuance of production orders of the detained or jailed members of the assembly. Addressing the PA session here on Thursday, he said “we have our own political parties and own principles, political stance and problems, but you, the members of the assembly together, have done the work for enhancing prestige of the house, which has collectively benefited all, and for that I am thankful to all”. The PA speaker said: “I am also thankful to Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja and Minister Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, who assisted me in this regard. We will also go together in future as well.” A delegation of PML-N MPAs also called on the PA speaker and thanked him for issuing production orders for Hamza Shahbaz.

